I am having a problem when entering text, whether a text box online, word doc, login, search, anyplace where I'm entering text, the system will suddenly start entering backslashes (/) and run on until I press the control or shift key. I have found I can then delete all of the slashes (unless they are still running out of control). Once they stop, I can continue typing but then it will arbitrarily start doing it again. I think I recall this beginning less than a week ago when an update had come in. Oh dear - that would be about July 26th - SEE NEXT couple of sentences.
There have been no security alerts and security tells me everything is up to date. I have a new (two months) HP All in one 19 -r0xx ; 64 bit operating system, with the latest updates KB4052623 failing to install on July 26 - this was for Wns Defender antivirus antimalware platform. No idea why this didn't install. Can anyone help please. I have done a bit of reading about this problem on Microsoft community and opinions are so varied as to the cause from being a Trojan virus to the keyboard requiring some "stroking!" it was too much for me to take in. Hopefully someone can please help here. I decided I would wait to hear back from here before trying a system restore or reset, etc. Thanks.
