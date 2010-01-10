We changed the oil in my car. And my mums. She said oh I'll take it in.
Now up there we could have an oil change done for $50.
I looked online, cheapest I could see, a garage, $125. From.. it said though.
Worst $199.
Most in between, like Honda, Toyota etc. And Oil Changers pretty bad too.
So no.
Easy I said, undo plug, oil falls out, nut back in, fill it up. Then take the oil to BP or Super cheap.
er...no. Apparently that's an Akld thing, the only place here is the rubbish Tip, min charge $13.
Of course, everything costs heaps down here! Grrr.
