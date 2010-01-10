Results 1 to 3 of 3
    piroska
    Grr...expenses again

    We changed the oil in my car. And my mums. She said oh I'll take it in.
    Now up there we could have an oil change done for $50.


    I looked online, cheapest I could see, a garage, $125. From.. it said though.
    Worst $199.

    Most in between, like Honda, Toyota etc. And Oil Changers pretty bad too.

    So no.

    Easy I said, undo plug, oil falls out, nut back in, fill it up. Then take the oil to BP or Super cheap.

    er...no. Apparently that's an Akld thing, the only place here is the rubbish Tip, min charge $13.

    Of course, everything costs heaps down here! Grrr.
    1101
    Re: Grr...expenses again

    You also need to change the oil filter :-)

    are there no Supercheap Auto or Repco stores down there?
    You could ring the Council & see if theres a free recycling drop off point for it

    It should be a requirement for any store selling car oil take take back the old used oil . Just to stop people dumping it down drains etc
    Wheres the Green party when you need them to make usefull laws .
    allblack
    Re: Grr...expenses again

    I got mine done at Oil Changers down here last weekend. $165.00 for 6.5 litres of synthetic oil, new filter and other lubricants checked and topped up.

    MIGHT be able to save a few bucks elsewhere, but I like the drive-in no-appointment-needed set up and the service is slick.

    Been there twice with two different cars and no complaints.
