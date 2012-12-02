Thread: Microsoft 365

Hi all, my son has invited me to subscribe to his 365 Family subscription. I am currently running Office 2010 and as its getting closer to when that version will no longer be supported, I am considering if I should take him up on his offer. I have some questions relating to that. I understand my present version will still be able to be used, although on line help and updates will no longer be available.
1. Is this the case, as I rarely use online help for much, mainly for Excel formulas?
2. I have had some confusing advise from well meaning people on if I should uninstall my current version, or will this take place during the install of 365?
3. Is the install of 365 easily done, or should I leave it to my usual tech person?
Any advice will be welcome.
Rny.
