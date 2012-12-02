Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Microsoft 365

  Today, 04:39 PM
    rny
    Default Microsoft 365

    Hi all, my son has invited me to subscribe to his 365 Family subscription. I am currently running Office 2010 and as its getting closer to when that version will no longer be supported, I am considering if I should take him up on his offer. I have some questions relating to that. I understand my present version will still be able to be used, although on line help and updates will no longer be available.

    1. Is this the case, as I rarely use online help for much, mainly for Excel formulas?

    2. I have had some confusing advise from well meaning people on if I should uninstall my current version, or will this take place during the install of 365?

    3. Is the install of 365 easily done, or should I leave it to my usual tech person?

    Any advice will be welcome.

    Rny.
  Today, 04:45 PM
    Bryan
    Default Re: Microsoft 365

    I still very happily run 2007. It does all I need it to and can't see any point of upgrading even though it is no longer supported.
  Today, 05:32 PM
    piroska
    Default Re: Microsoft 365

    You don't need a new version.
    The old one doesn't self destruct, it continues to work happily.....
