I dont know who wrote this but someone finally put into words what Ive been thinking and I couldn't agree more!
Im sick of Covid-19.
Im sick of Black vs. White.
Im sick of Labour vs. National
Im sick of Gay vs. Straight.
Im REALLY sick of the media.
Im sick of the language being used and plastered all over the media...
Im sick of no-one being allowed to think what they want & feel what they do without offending someone.
I am sick of the people who are out there jumping on the bandwagon to protest just to cause mass confusion and more hatred and to riot, loot, and destroy...
I am sick of blaming the world for the sins of a few.
I like meat, again your choice not to eat meat, my choice to eat meat. End of.
Im sick of people who think that 60yr old history is our fault... its history... get over it!!
Were one racethe human race. We All Matter!!
You want to support Judith? or anyone else. You do it! Its your choice.
You want to support Jacinda? Fine... also your choice!
You want to believe in God? Ok, believe in God.
You want to believe in magical creatures that fly around & sprinkle fairy dust to make life better? Awesome... you do it!!
BUT how about being mature enough to be able to deal with the fact that everyone doesnt have the same exact mind-set as you. Having our own minds is what makes us all individuals and beautiful. If you cant handle that fact....Im sorry!! I dont have to agree with everything you believe in, however you will still be my friend.
So be a decent human being. Love one another, be kind, be humble, be thankful, help a stranger and do a good deed, daily♥️! share if you agree....😊
