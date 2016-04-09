Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:49 PM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    2,925

    Default I am sick of . . . . .

    I dont know who wrote this but someone finally put into words what Ive been thinking and I couldn't agree more!
    Im sick of Covid-19.
    Im sick of Black vs. White.
    Im sick of Labour vs. National
    Im sick of Gay vs. Straight.
    Im REALLY sick of the media.
    Im sick of the language being used and plastered all over the media...
    Im sick of no-one being allowed to think what they want & feel what they do without offending someone.
    I am sick of the people who are out there jumping on the bandwagon to protest just to cause mass confusion and more hatred and to riot, loot, and destroy...
    I am sick of blaming the world for the sins of a few.
    I like meat, again your choice not to eat meat, my choice to eat meat. End of.
    Im sick of people who think that 60yr old history is our fault... its history... get over it!!
    Were one racethe human race. We All Matter!!
    You want to support Judith? or anyone else. You do it! Its your choice.
    You want to support Jacinda? Fine... also your choice!
    You want to believe in God? Ok, believe in God.
    You want to believe in magical creatures that fly around & sprinkle fairy dust to make life better? Awesome... you do it!!
    BUT how about being mature enough to be able to deal with the fact that everyone doesnt have the same exact mind-set as you. Having our own minds is what makes us all individuals and beautiful. If you cant handle that fact....Im sorry!! I dont have to agree with everything you believe in, however you will still be my friend.
    So be a decent human being. Love one another, be kind, be humble, be thankful, help a stranger and do a good deed, daily♥️! share if you agree....😊
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:26 PM #2
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,328

    Default Re: I am sick of . . . . .

    ...... waiting for it

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:58 PM #3
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,443

    Default Re: I am sick of . . . . .

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    Im sick of Black vs. White.
    Im sick of no-one being allowed to think what they want & feel what they do without offending someone.
    Were one racethe human race.
    😊

    So if we are one race, why do we persist in splitting ourselves into these groups in the first place?
    Sigh...
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Sick of it!
    By B.M. in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 27
    Last Post: 09-04-2016, 01:51 PM
  2. Just sick...
    By somebody in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 17-05-2009, 06:17 PM
  3. um.......no wonder it was sick !
    By drcspy in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 15-02-2008, 06:57 PM
  4. Sick PC
    By jwil1 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 18-01-2008, 10:19 PM
  5. OT - I am sick of intel. What CPU will you use in your next PC?
    By crazy monkey in forum PressF1
    Replies: 58
    Last Post: 01-12-2004, 07:10 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources