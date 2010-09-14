Thread: Car Crash Drama

At sons in Metcalfe Rd yesterday, 1:45am to be specific, an over 60 yr old drunk in a late model Dodge crashed taking out 2 power poles, a number of council rubbish wheelie bins and a fence.
Power off all over.
Took till 8pm for sons to come back. Then him in front (crosslease) got told the wires ripped off his house was his problem, ring an electrician. Would have been helpful if they had told him that earlier on...
Then son had power for 30 minutes and the guys came down again and said sorry it's burnt power meter, dangerous and it was off again.
Your problem they said.
Son was quite stressed, got the after hrs call centre for power co...but they were great. Power co repair guys came out at 11:30pm and put in a new one....they did say it can take days as sometimes they need to order one.
The bill the driver will have will be rather exciting....as near as I can find it's about $8500 each for a pole...plus all the other damage, plus his car!!
Bookmarks