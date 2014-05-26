Hi Lads and Ladies,
Having a slight issue with a HP dv6 I was given a few weeks back now.
Was all working sweet a month ago. Left it sitting for that time period to order a new battery as the original wasnt holding charge. Went to fire it up the other day and nothing.
Tried 2 known working AC adaptors
Tried both batteries
Removed/reseated RAM/ HD/ CMOS battery.
Still nothing, no LED indicating power to motherboard. Tested voltage and getting 14v on the DC jack off the motherboard and 19V on the AC adapter.
I see this is a common issue with the ol' DV6s.
Anyone out there that can suggest anything else before I go and reflow the solder joints?
Just seems funny it was working a month ago and now it's a paperweight.
If I've missed anything so let me know
Cheers !!
