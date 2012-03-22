Whats the rule for solid white line on roads
A friend told me they meant you couldnt change lane .
But since then , looking at how many roads are marked , that would make some parts of roads near impossible to use
eg a local merging lane : its solid while for more than 3/4 of the merging lanes length. You really want to get out of merging lanes as soon as poss, not wait till last secound
eg right hand turn : turning lane marked in solid white except for a tiny section: you would have to stop & slowly maneuver through that small non solid white selection
eg solid white in the middle of 2 opposing lanes (2 lane road) . If it was intended not to cross that solid white , there would be double yellow ?
I allways thought non-solid white was just to save paint .
next question:
Can you cross a solid yellow to make a right hand turn, say into a driveway . Ive assumed no .
