This might be helpful.
This ranks them at cost per page. All of them.
You can filter by ink or laser...or leave it to rank the lot.
Of course the best are rather expensive...but you don't need to go down far to get reasonable buy cost and good nmber of pages...and low cost for consumables.
Very handy.
Mines pretty good, but I will use this next time, easier than doing it all by hand the way I always used...(select potential model, check number of pages + cost of consumable)
https://costperpage.nz
Bookmarks