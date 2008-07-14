Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default MS Outlook Queries MSoft 365 (Family)

    I logged the following posts on MS Community. I groaned when i got a reply frpm Palcouk -historically his replies to members (not just me ) are trite.

    I am a security conscious person so have always preferred to have to use a password to log on to Outlook.
    I am using pop for inwards mail coming via gmail.

    My issues are below and Palcouk's response. -I do not think he read what I asked in Part 2 about Archive Folders.

    I should welcome guidance from PCWorld Forum members


    "" Further to my post of the other day I eventually got my Outlook Send Receive emails working again.
    Originally I had to use a password to log on to Outlook yet when I tried to send or receive emails I kept getting asked for a password
    Now my Microsoft 365 (Family -but I am an individual) Outlook is working again it does not require a password to logon. I have read all the Help screens -Manage Account Settings Update password etc but cannot find a method to reinstate a Password to log on to Outlook,.
    Following all the notes about settings etc my Profile still just comes up with Outlook and seemingly no tab to effect any change.
    I have tried under Update password/Change password:
    Enter Password -the first tab then the the 2 tabs for entering New password.
    Under the first Tab I have tried my old Outlook password, my new Gmail password (I had to change that as part of the original "fix" process. I also tried the "new Outlook password.
    None Works
    Under data Settings my 3 Outlook accounts show -Personal, Archived and an alternate account they all look normal.
    I still get Error messages trying to create a logon password for Outlook.
    Help Please

    b) My Archived File is rather large. I have been told I can create a second Archive pst file.
    I can create a New Folder but it seems I can only position it as a sub folder under Personal or Archived which would totally defeat the objective.
    How Can I create a new Archived Folder NOT dependant on the existing Major Folders :
    Personal , Archived and Casual.? ""
    Neil

    Palcouk's reply

    Palcouk
     Volunteer Moderator
    Replied on July 23, 2020
    "" Are you using pop mail?
    b) And using the Outlook Archive options? If so create a new Archive, named as required, and set the folders to Archive in the dialogue.
    Password) There is the mail account password, and that is set by your mail provider, and you access their web access settings to change the password. Then if using a pop mail account and its *.pst data file you can password protect the data file.
    However you mention Gmail, usually the default setting when adding that account to MS Outlook, using auto setup is to set that mail account as IMAP, in which case the data seen in MS Outlook is simply a cached copy of what is in the Gmail server.
    .
    As per your previous post, I have had no problems after the 365 update or win update, with any of my mail accounts, on various PC's""

    Neil's note - the last sentence may be true for him but otherwise rubbish because other forum members said they had the same problem after the update.
    Default Re: MS Outlook Queries MSoft 365 (Family)

    The Question asked "Are you using pop mail" is very Specific. That needs to answered first.

    Easiest way if you dont know --- Open Outlook - File Account Settings - Account Settings Select your account, down the bottom it will show the details as well if its OST.

    Also When you start up the computer do you use a email address or Password to sign in. If you use a password is it the same as your Email Password ?
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
