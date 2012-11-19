Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Insurance Whinge

    When I bought the latest car, my 2006 Rush, it is the newest most expensive car I have owned.
    It cost (with the key business just over $100,000.

    Ami insured it for $10,000 and ten we moved. A less risk area, now in garage, not carport like before. No claims, no speeding tickets or anything.They renewed it at $6000.
    I protested. I checked 3 valuations, all were higher.
    In the end they agreed to keep it at $10,00 and I said if ou dump it that much again, I won't bother, I'll just go elsewhere. Oh no they said...we won't.

    So they did.
    $7000 this time.

    My mums 2000 battered thing, parked in carport, didn't go down that much, only $1000. She has had speeding tickets and several claims.
    It's scruffy, scratched and the back bumper is no longer straight.

    Ditto friend who bought her same age car just before mine, hers went down $1200.

    All AMI.

    Why so much on mine?
    I reckon it's cause I no longer have house and contents, and they do.

    All 3 valuations, including Redbook say it's lowest (poor condition) is $7500, and highest $11000,
    In between is good - minor scratched etc....

    It is in good nick, tyres perfect even the spare, only one small scratch on back left bumper.
    All the other insurance companies value it at $8800 - $10,000.

    So I moved. And got a cheaper premium.

    The only downside is no more $100 excess. But stuff AMI.

    They then had the cheek to send me How happy are you surveys and emails.

    Before, all I got was the form letter - values affected by location and claims...etc.

    Bollocks.

    We moved husbands old ute once too, 1986 Datsun....AMI had it at $1800. The rest were quite shocked and said no, $4000.

    Yep I know they go down, all the crappy old things I had before did, but never so much...
    Uhuh...
    Ex-pctek
    Re: Insurance Whinge

    We are with State. The issue we have had in the past is they keep the insured amount at the same level each year and we have had to decrease it. If it stayed at the higher level, they would only pay out the average amount a similar car was worth, not an amount in excess of that.
    Re: Insurance Whinge

    Things have changed then.

    It used to be they would insure for whatever $ you told them (within reason) .
    Then only payout on current market value , no matter how much it was insured for (from experience, twice)

    So , why would they not want to charge higher insurance premium on higher insured value, if they dont think they will ever have to payout for that value (if the car wasnt worth that) . ?
    Re: Insurance Whinge

    My Car was insured for $17000 "agreed value" with AMI a year ago which was $1k higher than they suggested because I wanted it insured for what I paid, it just renewed with $15400 "agreed value", I guess by paying the premium I technically agreed to that, but they never asked. It annoyed me slightly, but I think it is fairly close to replacement value actually.
