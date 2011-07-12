Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
  Today, 09:02 PM #11
    baabits
    Re: Charging expats for quarantine

    Quote Originally Posted by tweak'e View Post
    you can't quarantine people at home, because they don't obey the quarantine rules. which is why aussie is having such a bad time at the moment.
    here its actually worse because we have no other safe guards. we would turn into the usa very very quickly.
    we did all the "home quarantine" stuff very early on and it failed horribly. you simply cannot trust people to do the right thing.

    and yes baabits your in the worse impacted country at the moment for exactly those reasons and your reasoning shows it. your lack of understanding is why usa is so screwed.
    What the hell are you talking about?

    The only reason I support quarantining at home is because the government wants to force people to pay for a random 3 4 or 5 star stay at a hotel to manage infections. I’m not saying it’s wrong not to allow at home quarantine, I’m saying that if you force people to pay out to stay locked in a hotel room for a few weeks that’s when they should be allowed to stay at home if they can make the proper arrangements. Or at least allow them to stay somewhere cheaper.

    It’s simple. If you want the best quarantining system, don’t force people who are back out of no fault of their own to pay for it. They have every right to come home and shouldn’t be slapped with what is effectively a $3000 entry fee or go to prison.
  Today, 09:32 PM #12
    tweak'e
    Re: Charging expats for quarantine

    if you knew what your talking about you would know not to even suggest quarantining at home. its such a ridiculous idea that it will never be done (again).
    if it can be done cheaper like at a military base, thats a different ball game. tho i suspect govt has already looked at that option simply for cost savings.

    however quite right kiwi should be able to come home.
    the big question is, are people coming in because they have to or is it convenience.
    people are selling up overseas and moving back because they can, not just because they have to.

    the other issue here is the numbers coming in. the amount of infected people will continue to climb and we can only deal with so many.
    already having to slow down the amount of kiwis coming in. as things worsen overseas they will be more pressure for people to come here regardless of their situation.
    Tweak it till it breaks
