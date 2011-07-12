Originally Posted by tweak'e
you can't quarantine people at home, because they don't obey the quarantine rules. which is why aussie is having such a bad time at the moment.
here its actually worse because we have no other safe guards. we would turn into the usa very very quickly.
we did all the "home quarantine" stuff very early on and it failed horribly. you simply cannot trust people to do the right thing.
and yes baabits your in the worse impacted country at the moment for exactly those reasons and your reasoning shows it. your lack of understanding is why usa is so screwed.
