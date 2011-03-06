I have 2 x ASUS VG258Q monitors.
I have set individual wallpapers for each of them but the trouble I'm having (or at least Windows 10 is having) is that when the monitors come out of "sleep" mode both monitors revert back to displaying the same wallpaper (monitor 1's wallpaper) on both monitors.
I cannot figure out what needs to be done to stop this from happening. I'm not using slide show and have set the specific image for each individual monitor...
Any ideas.... googling has yielded results for "fixes" I've already tried but still no joy.
Thanks,
