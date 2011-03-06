Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Multi-monitor wallpaper setup Windows 10

    I have 2 x ASUS VG258Q monitors.

    I have set individual wallpapers for each of them but the trouble I'm having (or at least Windows 10 is having) is that when the monitors come out of "sleep" mode both monitors revert back to displaying the same wallpaper (monitor 1's wallpaper) on both monitors.

    I cannot figure out what needs to be done to stop this from happening. I'm not using slide show and have set the specific image for each individual monitor...

    Any ideas.... googling has yielded results for "fixes" I've already tried but still no joy.

    Default Re: Multi-monitor wallpaper setup Windows 10

    UPDATE:

    Ok so the "theme" settings show that it is using slideshow BUT in the "background" tab this is set to "Picture" so I suspect that is the issue BUT there is no option (that I can see) which allows me to change the "Theme tab's setting" from slideshow to picture, clicking on the "slideshow" button on the theme settings tab just takes me back to the background tab and so begins the infinite loop of silly Windows 10 behaviour?

