  Today, 10:51 AM
    Roscoe
    Want to know how to access the File menu

    I have a new laptop and want to import a pst file to Outlook but there is no File menu. I'm assuming that you can access the File menu using the keyboard but do not know how to do that.

    Your help is appreciated.
  Today, 11:29 AM
    1101
    Re: Want to know how to access the File menu

    What version of Outlook.
    They are slightly different

    Outlook Online (via Edge/chrome)
    Outlook 365 (installed on the PC)
    Outlook 2019, 2106, 2013, 2010 ?

    Outlook Online doesnt have the 'file' menu . It has less(zero?) options for importing & exporting old email
  Today, 11:44 AM
    Roscoe
    Re: Want to know how to access the File menu

    This is a new laptop bought about 6 weeks ago running W10. I don't know how to tell which version of Outlook I have. I am using Chrome but am happy to use another browser if it makes any difference.
  Today, 12:06 PM
    1101
    Re: Want to know how to access the File menu

    Did you install MS Office on this new PC/laptop ?

    Unfortunately , MS used the name 'Outlook' for several different products , it can make it confusing (ambiguous)

    Do you access 'Outlook' via a browser , ie use IE, Edge or chrome to access Outlook ?
  Today, 12:15 PM
    1101
    Re: Want to know how to access the File menu

    https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...8-ded54b3440ac

    Does your Outlook look like the pics in that link (I'm guessing not)
