I have a new laptop and want to import a pst file to Outlook but there is no File menu. I'm assuming that you can access the File menu using the keyboard but do not know how to do that.
Your help is appreciated.
I have a new laptop and want to import a pst file to Outlook but there is no File menu. I'm assuming that you can access the File menu using the keyboard but do not know how to do that.
Your help is appreciated.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
What version of Outlook.
They are slightly different
Outlook Online (via Edge/chrome)
Outlook 365 (installed on the PC)
Outlook 2019, 2106, 2013, 2010 ?
Outlook Online doesnt have the 'file' menu . It has less(zero?) options for importing & exporting old email
This is a new laptop bought about 6 weeks ago running W10. I don't know how to tell which version of Outlook I have. I am using Chrome but am happy to use another browser if it makes any difference.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Did you install MS Office on this new PC/laptop ?
Unfortunately , MS used the name 'Outlook' for several different products , it can make it confusing (ambiguous)
Do you access 'Outlook' via a browser , ie use IE, Edge or chrome to access Outlook ?
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...8-ded54b3440ac
Does your Outlook look like the pics in that link (I'm guessing not)
Bookmarks