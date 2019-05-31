My router is situated centrally upstairs in a two story house. Fibre WiFi upstairs is fine but not so downstairs in the lounge diagonally 10+ metres from the router. My chromecast does not connect to the WiFi nor does the Personal Video Recorder. I could connect to the PVR by ethernet cable but installation requires holes in two walls (electrician cost $100+) but that does not provide WiFi for Chromecast. I have read the Forum threads on WiFi extenders which I have been researching but it seems that aPowerline with wireless and ethernet socket is the way to go. They cost about $150 at PB Tech. If so what specifications would you recommend? Would this solve my problem or are there other options?
