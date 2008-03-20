Hi Guys
Programming is so beyond me and I need help trying to figure out why this is not working.
I am supposed to be able to type this into a Command line prompt and have it run the App
However it doesn't work, just opens the Documents Folder and I don't know why, everything is correctCode:explorer.exe shell:appsFolder\63318D1C.DiligentBoardbooks_3.4.397.0_x86__nwc34287te1rm!App
For context this older version does work as it is supposed to
And I followed these instructions to get the Command Line syntaxCode:explorer.exe shell:appsFolder\63318D1C.DiligentBoardbooks-v2.8.2_nwc34287te1rm!App
https://www.addictivetips.com/window...ne-windows-10/
Any UWP experts that might have seen this?
Help is appreciated
