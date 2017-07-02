Kia ora.
I've chucked this here as it's more conversational than a techie question in F1.
Being a long-time MSFS fanboy I'm very excited about the upcoming release, but aware that my specs will leave me running it at the low-end. Which I can live with.
So if I have the below, am I likely to get some action from this Sim, albeit at low settings? I'm not sure how to interpret this information, and if a Radeon 530 is useful for anything more then running videos ...
Thanks
Video graphics
AMD Radeon 530 Graphics (4 GB)
Type: Discrete GPU
Memory: 4 GB DDR5
Intel Core i7-7700T
CPU speed: 2.9 GHz (3.8 GHz - max turbo boost)
CPU cores: 4
CPU Cache: 8 MB
TDP: 35 W
Integrated graphics: Intel HD graphics 630
