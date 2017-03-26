Hi guys.
I've been using Thunderbird 32 bit since my XP days.
I discovered from the Mozilla site that they have a 64 bit site.
Anyone tried this and if so, can you install over the top of the 32 bit & keep all the settings?
Try an update....it usually does it itself.
Or back up your contacts etc (either via the profile or with Mozbackup which is easier if using Windows), then uninstall old one.
Install new one and and run Mozbackup to restore contacts and emails.
Ex-pctek
The following article even though its 2018 explains it all. https://scottiestech.info/2019/11/05...go-supersonic/
Keep in mind the warning in another articleSecond, that 64-bit versions of Thunderbird may perform worse than 32-bit versions under certain circumstances.
Seen that happen with other programs, the 32 bit works fine, upgrade to 64 bit and all hell breaks lose. biggest thing - BACKUP the files FIRST
Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 03:30 PM.
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
I installed, in another folder and only installed 2 accounts.
Keep in mind the warning in another article
Seen that happen with other programs, the 32 bit works fine, upgrade to 64 bit and all hell breaks lose. biggest thing - BACKUP the files FIRST
Seems ok & shows 64 Bit.
I'll try for a few days & if okay I will install the rest.
Thanks.
