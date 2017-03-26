Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 03:00 PM #1
    ianhnz
    ianhnz is offline
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Papamoa, Tauranga
    Posts
    1,183

    Smile Thunderbird 64 bit

    Hi guys.
    I've been using Thunderbird 32 bit since my XP days.
    I discovered from the Mozilla site that they have a 64 bit site.
    Anyone tried this and if so, can you install over the top of the 32 bit & keep all the settings?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:21 PM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,391

    Default Re: Thunderbird 64 bit

    Quote Originally Posted by ianhnz View Post
    Hi guys.
    I've been using Thunderbird 32 bit since my XP days.
    I discovered from the Mozilla site that they have a 64 bit site.
    Anyone tried this and if so, can you install over the top of the 32 bit & keep all the settings?
    Try an update....it usually does it itself.
    Or back up your contacts etc (either via the profile or with Mozbackup which is easier if using Windows), then uninstall old one.
    Install new one and and run Mozbackup to restore contacts and emails.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:24 PM #3
    ianhnz
    ianhnz is offline
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Papamoa, Tauranga
    Posts
    1,183

    Default Re: Thunderbird 64 bit

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    Try an update....it usually does it itself.
    Or back up your contacts etc (either via the profile or with Mozbackup which is easier if using Windows), then uninstall old one.
    Install new one and and run Mozbackup to restore contacts and emails.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:26 PM #4
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,512

    Default Re: Thunderbird 64 bit

    The following article even though its 2018 explains it all. https://scottiestech.info/2019/11/05...go-supersonic/

    Keep in mind the warning in another article
    Second, that 64-bit versions of Thunderbird may perform worse than 32-bit versions under certain circumstances.

    Seen that happen with other programs, the 32 bit works fine, upgrade to 64 bit and all hell breaks lose. biggest thing - BACKUP the files FIRST
    Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 03:30 PM.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 03:40 PM #5
    ianhnz
    ianhnz is offline
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Papamoa, Tauranga
    Posts
    1,183

    Thumbs up Re: Thunderbird 64 bit

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    The following article even though its 2018 explains it all. https://scottiestech.info/2019/11/05...go-supersonic/

    Keep in mind the warning in another article


    Seen that happen with other programs, the 32 bit works fine, upgrade to 64 bit and all hell breaks lose. biggest thing - BACKUP the files FIRST
    .I installed, in another folder and only installed 2 accounts.
    Seems ok & shows 64 Bit.
    I'll try for a few days & if okay I will install the rest.
    Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Help please, with Thunderbird
    By ianhnz in forum PressF1
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 26-03-2017, 10:24 AM
  2. Thunderbird
    By GameJunkie in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 27-04-2009, 08:20 PM
  3. Thunderbird BCC?
    By pburt in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-01-2008, 12:09 PM
  4. thunderbird...
    By tingle in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 02-01-2007, 07:47 PM
  5. Thunderbird again..
    By paradox in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 21-12-2006, 09:01 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources