Originally Posted by taxboy4
Hello, my son's Gaming PC (also our media server) is not coping with some of the newer games.
I was looking at replacing the whole box - say around $2300 models but when i compare the specs of his current PC versus the boxes - the specs all seem quite similar except the graphics card
His current graphics card is a Geforce GTX 1070 - looking at replacing it with a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER. ($about $869)
The next bit is where i need help please;
1) is it easy to physically swap out the cards (me or someone who is not a noob)?
2) would changing up the graphics card help boost game performance for a whil
Thanks in advance.
