    Question Upgrading Graphics Card

    Hello, my son's Gaming PC (also our media server) is not coping with some of the newer games.

    I was looking at replacing the whole box - say around $2300 models but when i compare the specs of his current PC versus the boxes - the specs all seem quite similar except the graphics card

    His current graphics card is a Geforce GTX 1070 - looking at replacing it with a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER. ($about $869)

    The next bit is where i need help please;

    1) is it easy to physically swap out the cards (me or someone who is not a noob)?
    2) would changing up the graphics card help boost game performance for a while?

    Thanks in advance.
    Default Re: Upgrading Graphics Card

    The answer to both questions is yes. Assuming you have a conventional sized PC. There are You tube videos on how to go about it.
    Default Re: Upgrading Graphics Card

    Cheers - yep, got a big case - prob too big. - thank you.
