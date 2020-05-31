Results 1 to 5 of 5
  Today, 09:12 AM #1
    wainuitech
    wainuitech
    Default Well that didn't last long Nationals up the creek with no Leader

    Todd Muller resigns!!! That didn't last long.

    Talk about rats leaving a sinking ship

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/pol...national-party
  Today, 09:18 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska
    Default Re: Well that didn't last long Nationals up the creek with no Leader

    LOL, surprised? I'm not. He couldn't handle it.
    Bet Paula Benefit is pissed off she quit now...
  Today, 09:22 AM #3
    zqwerty
    zqwerty
    Default Re: Well that didn't last long Nationals up the creek with no Leader

    Yes a reflection of the philosophically bereft of ideas nature of the National Party except for the idea of chasing after money to the detriment of everything else as if that is a raison d'etre.
  Today, 09:35 AM #4
    Bryan
    Bryan
    Default Re: Well that didn't last long Nationals up the creek with no Leader

    Who would want to win this election anyway. The Reds have well and truly over spent, let's see if they can fix it, I greatly doubt that they can. Tighten your belts very tightly folks, it's going to be a rough ride.
  Today, 10:10 AM #5
    1101
    1101
    Default Re: Well that didn't last long Nationals up the creek with no Leader

    Who's going to be silly enough to take the job. A poison chalice
    Chances are labor will win , the Nat leader will be chucked out soon after

    Even if Nat do win, they are taking over an unfixable mess. 8 years of decline , +covid . +out of control Govt debt . + out of control Local council debt .
    The real Nats leader will be waiting till after the election .
