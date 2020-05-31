Todd Muller resigns!!! That didn't last long.
Talk about rats leaving a sinking ship
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/pol...national-party
LOL, surprised? I'm not. He couldn't handle it.
Bet Paula Benefit is pissed off she quit now...
Yes a reflection of the philosophically bereft of ideas nature of the National Party except for the idea of chasing after money to the detriment of everything else as if that is a raison d'etre.
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
Who would want to win this election anyway. The Reds have well and truly over spent, let's see if they can fix it, I greatly doubt that they can. Tighten your belts very tightly folks, it's going to be a rough ride.
Who's going to be silly enough to take the job. A poison chalice
Chances are labor will win , the Nat leader will be chucked out soon after
Even if Nat do win, they are taking over an unfixable mess. 8 years of decline , +covid . +out of control Govt debt . + out of control Local council debt .
The real Nats leader will be waiting till after the election .
