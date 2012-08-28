Hi
what's the difference of " How do you feel?" and " How are you feeling?"
Thanks!
"How do you feel?" carries the connotation of a demand; as in a doctor speaking to you, whereas "how are you feeling?" carries a more sympathetic tone of concern as if from a family member or a friend asking.
