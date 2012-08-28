Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default How to ask about feeling?

    Hi

    what's the difference of " How do you feel?" and " How are you feeling?"

    Thanks!
    Default Re: How to ask about feeling?

    "How do you feel?" carries the connotation of a demand; as in a doctor speaking to you, whereas "how are you feeling?" carries a more sympathetic tone of concern as if from a family member or a friend asking.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
