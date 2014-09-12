My tech-challenged friend (see previous thread) has decided she needs to get a new laptop, and wants me to help her choose.
This is a machine that is used for her office work and some social stuff - no video/graphics work, no gaming.
My initial thought is that she could almost go into a store and pick anything at random and it would do the job - would that be right? I would steer her away from Chromebooks, but apart from that the main criteria would seem to be screen size and price.
Any opinions?
