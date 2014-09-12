Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:22 AM #1
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,228

    Default New laptop specs

    My tech-challenged friend (see previous thread) has decided she needs to get a new laptop, and wants me to help her choose.
    This is a machine that is used for her office work and some social stuff - no video/graphics work, no gaming.
    My initial thought is that she could almost go into a store and pick anything at random and it would do the job - would that be right? I would steer her away from Chromebooks, but apart from that the main criteria would seem to be screen size and price.

    Any opinions?
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:53 AM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,655

    Default Re: New laptop specs

    Its pretty much you get what you pay for . Brand isnt that important, they are all made using other companies parts .
    Pay $600 , get a $600 laptop thats going to be aweful :-)

    In general ,
    go for a 15" display .
    a SSD Hard drive is a must have . 500Gb prefered, but 256Gb SSD HD is OK if they dont have alot of photos, movies etc.
    Avoid laptops with 2 Hard drives : just to confusing for non techy types: the 1st HD tends to be far too small & thats the one that gets filled up & the 2nd ignored
    An i3 CPU with 8Gb RAM would be my recommended minimum spec. The retailer will be able to upgrade RAM to 8Gb (if not, buy from someone who will)
    Do they want/need a DVD\CD drive ? Many no longer have that
    See if the new laptop supports 5.8Ghz wifi
    See how many USB ports it has , how many USB ports does she need ?

    Its going to need to be de-crapified . It will usually be pre-loaded with uneeded & unwanted crap the manufacturer was bribed(paid) to install
    If it has any 3rd party antivirus installed , uninstall that. It will be a 30day-3month trial, and when it expires her laptop will be unprotected .
    Last edited by 1101; Today at 10:56 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Laptop specs
    By undiejuice in forum PressF1
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 12-09-2014, 05:10 PM
  2. Laptop specs for sims 3
    By Annah in forum PressF1
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 11-12-2010, 06:44 AM
  3. Laptop specs (possible?)
    By Myth in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 13-04-2006, 06:22 PM
  4. where do I look for specs???
    By timmie in forum PressF1
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 28-10-2004, 01:15 PM
  5. Laptop Specs
    By csinclair83 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 10-10-2003, 11:16 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources