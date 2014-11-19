Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:17 AM #1
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,228

    Default Office icons not working - and then they are

    I got a panic phone call at 8:45am from one of my many tech-challenged friends. The Office shortcuts on her desktop had stopped working. All she was getting was a message saying something like "this link only works with an installed product" (Or something like that). Note that at that time she had Outlook open and apparently working, and she could click on an attached Word doc and open it.

    I went round and sure enough what she said was correct. I closed Outlook, and when I tried to re-open it I got the same message she had been getting.

    I created new desktop shortcuts for Word, Excel and Outlook, linking to the relevant progs, and they all worked, i.e. Word etc. opened OK. What was really weird was that then I could also double-click the original shortcuts and they worked too! When I checked the properties of the original shortcuts, the "target" box said (greyed out) "Microsoft Word 2010 single image" (or similar) rather than a program path.

    Why is she still using Office 2010? - no idea.

    Any ideas about what was going on?
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:03 AM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,655

    Default Re: Office icons not working - and then they are

    Quote Originally Posted by Tony View Post

    Why is she still using Office 2010? - no idea.
    Lots of people still do, including alot of companies
    Lots of people still use Office 2007 , some even are still on XP

    "Any ideas about what was going on?
    Could have been anything, possibly weirdness after a Windows or Office update
    The Preloaded Office APP in Win10 sometimes causes weird conflicts with manually Installed Office .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:11 AM #3
    Bryan
    Bryan is online now
    Older by the minute
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Whitford
    Posts
    1,614

    Default Re: Office icons not working - and then they are

    I quite happily use Office 2007. It does all I need in my retirement and have no reason to upgrade at a high price for things I do not need.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. spell checker not working for microsoft office windows 7
    By hine8 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 19-11-2014, 08:50 AM
  2. Open Office Writer 3.0 Spellcheck not working
    By supersi in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-03-2009, 08:03 PM
  3. Office not working from compression
    By music_man in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 30-05-2005, 05:17 PM
  4. Wordmail not working - Office XP
    By BarKey in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 21-02-2005, 09:18 AM
  5. Office XP Icons not showing
    By kerryg in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-09-2003, 08:40 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources