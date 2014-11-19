I got a panic phone call at 8:45am from one of my many tech-challenged friends. The Office shortcuts on her desktop had stopped working. All she was getting was a message saying something like "this link only works with an installed product" (Or something like that). Note that at that time she had Outlook open and apparently working, and she could click on an attached Word doc and open it.
I went round and sure enough what she said was correct. I closed Outlook, and when I tried to re-open it I got the same message she had been getting.
I created new desktop shortcuts for Word, Excel and Outlook, linking to the relevant progs, and they all worked, i.e. Word etc. opened OK. What was really weird was that then I could also double-click the original shortcuts and they worked too! When I checked the properties of the original shortcuts, the "target" box said (greyed out) "Microsoft Word 2010 single image" (or similar) rather than a program path.
Why is she still using Office 2010? - no idea.
Any ideas about what was going on?
