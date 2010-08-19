Results 1 to 4 of 4
  Today, 09:30 AM #1
    linw
    Default Writing to PDF file

    Friend needs to do this to a PDF form. I am not au fait with this and a google search leads to all sorts of potentially dodgy sites so wondered if some kind person can point me to a free program I can send him to.

    TIA.
  Today, 09:41 AM #2
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Writing to PDF file

    Most of the Free PDF readers have an option to Write to an existing PDF. Normally I use Nitro Reader, but a few weeks back had to fill out a PDF, and Nitro didn't like it to much, however I found that Adobe Acrobat Reader DC / Under tools / Fill and Sign, did a really good job and much easier to use.

    The only downside from memory was dodging all the extras it wanted to try and get you to install.

    Download https://get.adobe.com/uk/reader/ WATCH OUT FOR THE PRE TICKED 1st Panel is ticked to install the Chrome Extension & center panel options ( untick them) -- otherwise you'll install McAfee as well. Also watch out and read each window, untick any extra options when installing other wise you will end up with all sorts of errrrr wasn't there before items
  Today, 09:55 AM #3
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Writing to PDF file

    Edited to above ---- just installed Adobe into Sandbox, there were no extra windows pop up from downloading the exe file, so make sure if you use it to untick everything from their site before downloading.
  Today, 10:23 AM #4
    linw
    Default Re: Writing to PDF file

    Yes, saw that on their page! But, thanks, mate, will pass that on to my friend with suitable warnings!

    Cheers.
