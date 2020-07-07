Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. 07-07-2020, 09:41 PM #1
    Billy
    Billy is offline
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    193

    Smile Loved "Rough Science" but are there any replacements?

    I have just been re-watching BBC's "Rough Science" on youTube for the third time. As before I thoroughly enjoyed the series.

    It made me wonder does anyone know of any other SIMILAR science-based series?

    Thanks in advance.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 05:39 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska is offline
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,362

    Default Re: Loved "Rough Science" but are there any replacements?

    I tried but unlike with books, there isn't a Similar To search for docos and the like that I can see.
    Just searching the doco selections perhaps?
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 10:11 AM #3
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is offline
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    2,911

    Default Re: Loved "Rough Science" but are there any replacements?

    If you like Rough Science you may also be interested in New Scientist: https://www.newscientist.com/section/news/
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. An interesting "science report"
    By R2x1 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-04-2018, 05:23 PM
  2. The hilarity of Harry Potter quotes when changing "wand" to "willy"
    By WalOne in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 27-04-2013, 07:55 PM
  3. The hilarity of Harry Potter quotes when changing "wand" to "willy"
    By xyz823 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 08-12-2009, 10:14 AM
  4. No "Email as attachment" option in "Send to" drop down box (Vista)
    By Colpol in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 09-01-2008, 06:19 AM
  5. Start menu "Help & Support", "Search" & "Run" not available.
    By old_a_g in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 07-12-2006, 09:17 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources