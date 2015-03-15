What downloading site do you recommend?
I've been told Softpedia and FileHippo are the safest.
Neither of those two are safe, Major Geeks is the best, Freewarefiles used to be good but lately the site seems to be having issues with loading pages reliably.
https://www.majorgeeks.com/
