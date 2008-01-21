Results 1 to 5 of 5
    Roscoe
    It's Murphy's Law

    If I turn up for tea with my good jersey on, I'm certain to spill something down it.

    If I get changed and wear my old jersey I don't spill anything down it.

    That fellow Murphy has a lot to answer for.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    kenj
    Re: It's Murphy's Law

    Your SWMBO is kind to you for letting you blame Murphy.

    My SWMBO tells me I'm a mucky old coot who is showing indications of advanced senility.

    Maybe she's right?

    Ken
    allblack
    Re: It's Murphy's Law

    I no longer have crumpets for breakfast before going to work for that reason.
    kenj
    Re: It's Murphy's Law

    I haven't had crumpet for breakfast for years allblack!

    Ken
    prefect
    Re: It's Murphy's Law

    I am too old for crumpets now.
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
