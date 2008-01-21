If I turn up for tea with my good jersey on, I'm certain to spill something down it.
If I get changed and wear my old jersey I don't spill anything down it.
That fellow Murphy has a lot to answer for.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Your SWMBO is kind to you for letting you blame Murphy.
My SWMBO tells me I'm a mucky old coot who is showing indications of advanced senility.
Maybe she's right?
Ken
I no longer have crumpets for breakfast before going to work for that reason.
I haven't had crumpet for breakfast for years allblack!
Ken
I am too old for crumpets now.
Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.
Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
