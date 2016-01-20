Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Copy music from iPhone to Windows PC?

    Hi,

    So after my previous PC blue screened, i rebuilt/upgraded a little earlier than i wanted to.

    Is there a way to copy all the music i have on my iPhone to my new Windows PC, as i cant access the old drive to transfer it over?

    Thanks.
    Re: Copy music from iPhone to Windows PC?

    iTunes should be able to do it. ( Thats Free) https://support.apple.com/en-gb/guid...s32636/windows or method 2 https://www.drivereasy.com/knowledge...e-to-computer/

    Other wise CopyTrans will do it, but I think its limited to how many you can copy without paying for it. ( used it several years ago, 2015, but cant remember how many the free option allowed)

    https://www.copytrans.net/copytrans/
    
