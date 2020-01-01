Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Well done USA

  1. Today, 06:07 PM #1
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,304

    Default Well done USA

    Big case of "Up yours, rest of the World"

    https://www.theguardian.com/australi...buys-up-supply

    Mind you, we should expect this as Trump also tried this.

    https://www.politico.eu/article/germ...virus-vaccine/

    What a jerk-off

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:18 PM #2
    allblack
    allblack is online now
    Seasoned Member allblack's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    The 'Nui
    Posts
    1,654
    Send a message via MSN to allblack

    Default Re: Well done USA

    Yeah what a jerk. Who wants a leader that puts his own country and people first.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:26 PM #3
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,304

    Default Re: Well done USA

    Quote Originally Posted by allblack View Post
    Yeah what a jerk. Who wants a leader that puts his own country and people first.
    Gosh, what a coincidence this is......


    https://www.fool.com/investing/gener...nald-trum.aspx

    Manufacturing cost of US$1 per dose. They must be struggling to make a profit.

    Ken (the cynic)
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:50 PM #4
    Zippity
    Zippity is offline
    Member Zippity's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Capital City
    Posts
    4,333

    Default Re: Well done USA

    My only hope is that Trump contracts Covid-19 and that there is no medication available on earth that can save him

    "If Fawlty Towers is now being removed by the BBC then humour is dead. The puritans are winning because the establishment is weak and has no self confidence."

    Nigel Farage@Nigel_Farage· Jun 12
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:58 PM #5
    CliveM
    CliveM is online now
    Old guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    2,507

    Default Re: Well done USA

    Quote Originally Posted by allblack View Post
    Yeah what a jerk. Who wants a leader that puts his own country and people first.
    +1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources