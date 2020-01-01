Thread: Well done USA

Big case of "Up yours, rest of the World"
https://www.theguardian.com/australi...buys-up-supply
Mind you, we should expect this as Trump also tried this.
https://www.politico.eu/article/germ...virus-vaccine/
What a jerk-off
Ken
Big case of "Up yours, rest of the World"
https://www.theguardian.com/australi...buys-up-supply
Mind you, we should expect this as Trump also tried this.
https://www.politico.eu/article/germ...virus-vaccine/
What a jerk-off
Ken
Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
Yeah what a jerk. Who wants a leader that puts his own country and people first.
Gosh, what a coincidence this is......
https://www.fool.com/investing/gener...nald-trum.aspx
Manufacturing cost of US$1 per dose. They must be struggling to make a profit.
Ken (the cynic)
Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
My only hope is that Trump contracts Covid-19 and that there is no medication available on earth that can save him
"If Fawlty Towers is now being removed by the BBC then humour is dead. The puritans are winning because the establishment is weak and has no self confidence."
Nigel Farage@Nigel_Farage· Jun 12
Bookmarks