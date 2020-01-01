Results 1 to 4 of 4
  Today, 11:22 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Default Your help, please

    We have a Dish TV Freeview aerialBox T2200 Recorder and although I have looked on the website I have not been able to find out the wattage. Any ideas?

    Your help is appreciated.
  Today, 11:37 AM #2
    Kame
    Default Re: Your help, please

    I don't think I can help tell you the watts of this but explaining how it's calculated, you maybe able to get a good indication of what it could be if you get 2 pieces of the puzzle.

    Watts = Amps x Volts
    Watts / Amps = Volts
    Watts / Volts = Amps

    (x is multiplication and / is division)

    e.g.
    15W Bulb 12V, what's the Amps? 1.25A
  Today, 12:04 PM #3
    Roscoe
    Default Re: Your help, please

    Thanks for that, Kame. You have reminded me of what I learnt at school 50 years ago.

    I looked on the back of the unit and it had the amps and volts displayed. It worked out at 30w which is just what I wanted to know as I want to power it from a 150w inverter and so that should be alright.

    Much appreciated.
  Today, 12:16 PM #4
    WalOne
    Default Re: Your help, please

