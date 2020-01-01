We have a Dish TV Freeview aerialBox T2200 Recorder and although I have looked on the website I have not been able to find out the wattage. Any ideas?
Your help is appreciated.
I don't think I can help tell you the watts of this but explaining how it's calculated, you maybe able to get a good indication of what it could be if you get 2 pieces of the puzzle.
Watts = Amps x Volts
Watts / Amps = Volts
Watts / Volts = Amps
(x is multiplication and / is division)
e.g.
15W Bulb 12V, what's the Amps? 1.25A
Thanks for that, Kame. You have reminded me of what I learnt at school 50 years ago.
I looked on the back of the unit and it had the amps and volts displayed. It worked out at 30w which is just what I wanted to know as I want to power it from a 150w inverter and so that should be alright.
Much appreciated.
