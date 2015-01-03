I am getting a lot of ads that pop up in the bottom right of the screen on a regular basis and would like to know how to stop them. It's becoming annoying.
Thanks for your help.
ads in web browser? what browser? pc or mobile?
I use ublock or adblock ultimate, both are good for web browsers.
You can also use adblock proxies which blocks known ip addresses of advertising networks, which can stop ads in apps.
