    C'mon..... Joke time

    Some senior citizens are being criticized for the present deficiencies of our modern world; real or imaginary, present or past, foreign or domestic.

    We take responsibility for all our actions and omissions; we do not try to blame others for our past imperfections, ignorance or failures.

    Our generation saved the World from Fascism, Communism, and Racism, while we raised the Standard of Living, Health Care, and Life Expectancy.

    HOWEVER, upon reflection, we would like to point out that it was NOTsenior citizens who took:

    The melody out of music,

    The pride out of appearance,

    The courtesy out of driving,

    The romance out of love,

    The commitment out of marriage,

    The responsibility out of parenthood,

    The togetherness out of the family,

    The learning out of education,

    The civility out of behavior,

    The refinement out of language,

    The dedication out of employment,

    The prudence out of spending,

    And, we DO understand the meaning of patriotism, and remember those who have fought and died for our country.

    YES, I'M A SENIOR CITIZEN!

    I'm the life and soul of the party . . . even if it lasts until 8 p.m.

    I'm very good at opening childproof caps-with a hammer!

    I'm awake many hours before my body allows me to get up.

    I'm smiling all the time, because I can't hear a thing you're saying.

    I'm sure everything I can't find is in a safe secure place, somewhere.

    I'm wrinkled, saggy, lumpy, and that's just my left leg; but I haven't made my skin look like wall paper or snake skin.

    My ears, nose, tongue, or naval haven't been pieced with metal rings.

    I'm beginning to realize that aging is not for wimps.

    Yes, I'm a SENIOR CITIZEN, and I think I am having the time of my life!

    Now if I could only remember who sent this to me, I wouldn't send it back to them.

    Or, maybe I should send it to all my friends anyway. They won't remember, even if they did send it.

    (So true!! Especially the bit about being "life and soul of the party")

    Re: C'mon..... Joke time

    Well where the joke then?

    This is old people moaning:


    The melody out of music,
    The pride out of appearance,


    The modern music/clothes suck, wear this old granny **** instead or listen to only classical....


    The commitment out of marriage, (Marriage itself was just some religious idea)

    The responsibility out of parenthood,
    The togetherness out of the family,
    The learning out of education,

    Rubbish.

    And, we DO understand the meaning of patriotism, and remember those who have fought and died for our country.

    Yes, I do too. It's an idea that one group of people are better and more entitled than another and thus righteous in their slaughter of thousands.
    Re: C'mon..... Joke time

    C'mon.... It's a little bit of fun.

    Well, I thought so anyway.

    Anyone else agree with me?

