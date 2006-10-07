Recently I relocated down the road to a flat section and a house without stairs.
Vodafone was the ISP and all I wanted was the same package transferred to my new address.
The transfer was arranged for 8th June and all was well.
Then the trouble started.
I got an e-mail advising that the transfer would take place on the 3rd. So I had to get hold of Vodafone and explain that I didnt take possession until the 8th and I didnt wish to be disconnected before the 8th and figured the other party probably didnt want to be either.
I wont bore you with all the details that followed but the fibre that was supposed to be up to the house stopped at the end of the drive and it is copper up the drive. This necessitated a new Modem and then Chorus had to make some adjustment to the wiring where it enters the house and on and on it goes.
Anyway, after ten days without phone or internet and multiple calls to India were connected.
It was running a bit slow last night so I thought Id do a speed test and look at the startling results.
So, I tried again early this morning and look how its improved.
Jeeeez give me me strength.
Bookmarks