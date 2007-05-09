Results 1 to 5 of 5
    Win10 - Your phone companion

    I set up the above, it says my phone is linked to my PC, but I couldn't access any of the phones photos, text, etc.

    Don't know what's wrong! Just couldn't get it to sync.
    Re: Win10 - Your phone companion

    You have to open settings on your phone, open Apps, then open App permissions, find and open Your Phone Companion and give it permission to share what you want otherwise sync cannot happen.
    Re: Win10 - Your phone companion

    Is you phone android or iphone ?

    https://play.google.com/store/apps/d...llReviews=true
    Judging by all the negative reviews of the Android Phone Companion app , perhaps its one of those things that just doesnt allways work properly ?

    Does the phone app have all the needed permissions enabled ?
    Any security apps installed on the phone ?
    Have you tried a reset of the phone (a bit of a last resort , I wouldn't )

    some suggestions here
    https://support.microsoft.com/en-nz/...your-phone-app
    Re: Win10 - Your phone companion

    Mine is Android and it works as it should without problem once I set the required permissions.
    Re: Win10 - Your phone companion

    I have done everything right, but it just won't sync.

    Can forget about it!

    Thanks, folks.
