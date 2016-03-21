Hey Forum,
I’ve been researching the electrochemical process of calculating the blood glucose level from a very small blood sample. I think it is a five step process (I’m not some kind of professional materials engineer) as follows?
Step 1: Pick up the blood sample.
Step 2: Send the blood sample up capillaries or some route to an area where some chemical reaction occurs?
Step 3: Get the sample blood to react with something, is it called a reagent? This reaction is to thereby:
Step 4: Send a proportional electrical pulse into the:
Step 5: Electronic circuitry for calculating the blood glucose level (in mol/L) based on the proportional electrical force that comes through it.
My questions, since one-time blood glucose test strips cost money and consume valuable source materials in this environment conscious world, are:
Q1) Is it possible to use some kind of micro pump to suck out the sample blood, thereby cleaning it out to make room for new blood samples?
Q2) Is it possible to make the sampling device bigger than a 0.5cm X 2cm test strip? Or several times bigger? To make it easier to clean out the sample blood? The alternative sampling device may be reusable for a long time.
Q3) Is it possible to clean out the chemical reaction part and insert the new reacting chemical (called the reagent/reactant?) into it? Or reuse the reacting chemical?
Thanks in advance for advice on this.
