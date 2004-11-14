Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default Windows 2004 Defragging SSD's

    Something to look out for if you have a SSD and have updated to Windows 2004

    2004 has been Defragging SSD's which is a big no no

    Has been doing it to mine so disabled Defragging on "C"drive

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffHIY6pOJUk
    Default Re: Windows 2004 Defragging SSD's

    Thanx for the link. My granddaughter is the only one here with an SSD in her laptop. Must go and check what version she is on and action accordingly.
    Paul W
    
    Default Re: Windows 2004 Defragging SSD's

    Its an issue known about , on insider builds, since Jan 2020
    https://borncity.com/win/2020/06/17/...ssds-zu-hufig/

    Anyway, yet another reason not to jump on the bandwagon & install major build updates as soon as they come out.
    Wait untill they are fully tested in the wild.


    Interestingly, a MS developer states that SSD's DO need defrags . And Win10 DOES defrag SSD's by design
    Win10 defrags SSD's, once per month . By design .
    https://www.hanselman.com/blog/TheRe...ntYourSSD.aspx
