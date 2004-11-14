Something to look out for if you have a SSD and have updated to Windows 2004
2004 has been Defragging SSD's which is a big no no
Has been doing it to mine so disabled Defragging on "C"drive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffHIY6pOJUk
Something to look out for if you have a SSD and have updated to Windows 2004
2004 has been Defragging SSD's which is a big no no
Has been doing it to mine so disabled Defragging on "C"drive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffHIY6pOJUk
Thanx for the link. My granddaughter is the only one here with an SSD in her laptop. Must go and check what version she is on and action accordingly.
Regards,
Paul W
Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
Its an issue known about , on insider builds, since Jan 2020
https://borncity.com/win/2020/06/17/...ssds-zu-hufig/
Anyway, yet another reason not to jump on the bandwagon & install major build updates as soon as they come out.
Wait untill they are fully tested in the wild.
Interestingly, a MS developer states that SSD's DO need defrags . And Win10 DOES defrag SSD's by design
Win10 defrags SSD's, once per month . By design .
https://www.hanselman.com/blog/TheRe...ntYourSSD.aspx
Bookmarks