Thread: Good ol Johnny

    wainuitech
    Aug 2007
    Wellington
    Talking Good ol Johnny

    JOKE OF THE DAY:

    Donald Trump was visiting a primary school in Orlando and visited a 4th grade class. They were in the middle of a discussion related to words and their meanings.

    The teacher asked Mr.Trump if he would like to lead the discussion on the word 'tragedy.'

    So our illustrious POTUS asked the class for an example of a 'tragedy'.

    One little boy stood up and offered: "If my best friend, who lives on a farm, is playing in the field and a tractor runs him over and kills him, that would be a tragedy."

    "No," said Trump, "that would be an accident."
    A little girl raised her hand: "If a school bus carrying 50 children drove off a cliff, killing everyone, that would be a tragedy."

    "I'm afraid not," explained Trump. "That's what we would call great loss."

    The room went silent. No other child volunteered. Trump searched the room.

    "Isn't there someone here who can give me an example of a tragedy?"

    Finally at the back of the room, Little Johnny raised his hand. The teacher held her breath.

    In a quiet voice he said: "If the plane carrying you was struck by a 'friendly fire' missile and blown to smithereens that would be a tragedy."

    "Fantastic!" exclaimed Trump, "That's right. And can you tell me why that would be a tragedy?"

    "Well," says Johnny, "It has to be a tragedy, because it sure as hell wouldn't be a great loss... and you can bet your sweet ass it wouldn't be an accident either!"

    The teacher left the room..
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    piroska
    Dec 2017
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Default Re: Good ol Johnny

    or

    example of a 'tragedy':

    A bankrupted businessman, tv personality being elected President
