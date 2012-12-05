Thread: Skype

Ive had a dozen people skype me who I dont know so would it be OK to answer an unknown skype? Im a lonely old man with no friends or family and I would like to skype with some people, so how can I do this?
No, you are exactly who the scammers are looking for, they just want your money, don't answer.
