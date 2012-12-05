Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Skype

  Today, 08:40 AM #1
    lostsoul62
    Default Skype

    Ive had a dozen people skype me who I dont know so would it be OK to answer an unknown skype? Im a lonely old man with no friends or family and I would like to skype with some people, so how can I do this?
  Today, 09:34 AM #2
    zqwerty
    Default Re: Skype

    No, you are exactly who the scammers are looking for, they just want your money, don't answer.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
