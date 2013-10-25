Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: RJ12 or RJ11

  1. Today, 04:26 PM #1
    undiejuice
    undiejuice is offline
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    I'm standing outside your room right now.
    Posts
    135

    Default RJ12 or RJ11

    Hi,

    My Mum got a deal with a company for our power bill and internet including fibre.
    Before, we were with Spark and our connection was using their modem + fibre and RJ11.

    Today, there was an issue with the telephone, and I only found this out when we were told from that company that our telephone had to have a VOIP. Lucky, we came across someone from Harvey Norman who suggested that all we need was an RJ12 cable. Yes he was correct and this solved the problem.

    My question is, are RJ12 connections the future now seeing our telephone line in our home (RJ11) will no longer be usable with our fibre package?. Do you think it is wise to install a complete new RJ12 cable and keep the RJ11 set up or remove it out completely?

    Did not know that RJ12 existed until now.
    Cheers.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:30 PM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,318

    Default Re: RJ12 or RJ11

    Voip does not use the old copper jackpoints.....however, you can have the Chorus tech rewire your old jackpoints back to the fibre ont, and this would allow you to use them as you did before.

    Secondly, CHECK power costs, the unit price vs your old unit price. It isn't always a good deal, bundling. Or even the fibre cost....
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. RJ45 to RJ11/12 cables
    By wratterus in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 25-10-2013, 03:06 PM
  2. Ok to subsitute RJ12 for RJ11?
    By rusty_knifenz in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 24-05-2006, 04:34 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources