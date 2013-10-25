Thread: RJ12 or RJ11

Hi,
My Mum got a deal with a company for our power bill and internet including fibre.
Before, we were with Spark and our connection was using their modem + fibre and RJ11.
Today, there was an issue with the telephone, and I only found this out when we were told from that company that our telephone had to have a VOIP. Lucky, we came across someone from Harvey Norman who suggested that all we need was an RJ12 cable. Yes he was correct and this solved the problem.
My question is, are RJ12 connections the future now seeing our telephone line in our home (RJ11) will no longer be usable with our fibre package?. Do you think it is wise to install a complete new RJ12 cable and keep the RJ11 set up or remove it out completely?
Did not know that RJ12 existed until now.
Cheers.
