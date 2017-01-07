Results 1 to 4 of 4
    bellbird
    Default Help my phone has lost signal

    Samsung Galaxy A10 Android 10, Spark. I don't know where to start to fix this, have brain fog this morning. My spare mobile is working ok so it's not an outage. Thanks for any help.
    bellbird
    Default Re: Help my phone has lost signal

    All good, turned phone off and on as last resort.
    CliveM
    Default Re: Help my phone has lost signal

    Originally Posted by bellbird
    All good, turned phone off and on as last resort.
    Good that you fixed it. Turning any electronic device off and back on should be your first resort when it misbehaves. That simple action fixes a surprising number of problems.
    bellbird
    Default Re: Help my phone has lost signal

    Yep Clive, I will make it my first resort from now on. I wasted a lot of time looking for an answer via Google and Spark to no avail.
