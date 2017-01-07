Samsung Galaxy A10 Android 10, Spark. I don't know where to start to fix this, have brain fog this morning. My spare mobile is working ok so it's not an outage. Thanks for any help.
Samsung Galaxy A10 Android 10, Spark. I don't know where to start to fix this, have brain fog this morning. My spare mobile is working ok so it's not an outage. Thanks for any help.
Last edited by bellbird; Today at 12:11 PM. Reason: error
All good, turned phone off and on as last resort.
Yep Clive, I will make it my first resort from now on. I wasted a lot of time looking for an answer via Google and Spark to no avail.
Bookmarks