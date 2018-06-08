Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default Recommend a wireless access point or similar, wifi issues?

    I have a few minor network issues that happen just often enough to be irritating but just infrequently enough for me to have just put up with them so far.

    I'm thinking adding a couple of access points might sort it out and wondering if anyone can offer a good plug and play option I can just connect back to my router with minimal setup.
    I'd also appreciate any tips to make my setup simpler or more reliable.


    So what I have is this:

    ONT ---> Huawei Router ---> 8 port switch ----> Dlink Powerline adapters ---> TPlink VDSL router reconfigured to be an access point in the shed.

    It used to be that I mainly used cables and not much WiFi, but over the years more and more wifi devices have been added - laptop, phone, tablets, security cams, video doorbell, garage door opener, etc and maybe I'm wrong but I think overloading the wifi is responsible for occasionally losing all internet until I reset the router which used to be rock solid.

    So these are my issues:

    1. Occasionally I lose internet but the fibre link is still up, resetting the router fixes it. This happens only once in many months normally
    2. Access to the internet gets dog slow and pages time out, resetting the TPLink router in the shed fixes it despite it only being an access point with a single device connected most of the time (Wifi garage door switch I control with Alexa)
    3. Running a powerline adapter from the lounge is a bit ugly but the only other option is to do some digging and run a cable, or get a really grunty wifi signal that can pierce the skyline garage

    I was hoping getting rid of the router in the shed and replacing it with an access point might fix issue 2. I was wondering if taking some or all of the wifi load off the main router would fix issue 1.
    Default Re: Recommend a wireless access point or similar, wifi issues?

    "2. Access to the internet gets dog slow and pages time out, resetting the TPLink router in the shed fixes it"
    Replace it then. Using a router for an AP is asking for issues .

    "or get a really grunty wifi signal that can pierce the skyline garage"
    Adding "more power" to the wifi often wont fix anything .
    Many routers & Access points run at similar power levels anyway . Theres a legal & practical limit to wifi power output
    You could setup a wifi link between garage & house with 2 outdoor AP's (last resort sort of thing)

    You could replace the Dlink powerline with Powerline kits that have built in wifi (eg TPlink)

    You might be having issues with the powerline dropping the link ? Powerline kits are an option of last resort , but sometimes still the only option if you cant run cable


    questions
    "1. Occasionally I lose internet but the fibre link is still up, resetting the router fixes it"
    What router, you have 2 of them . Get rid of that 2nd router and replace it with a Proper Wifi Access point (or a Powerline kit with built in wifi)

    Loosing internet : do you still have internet if connected via ethernet cable or loosing internet via wifi ?
    If the 1st router needs reseting, replace it , assuming its NOT a wifi issue .

    "3. Running a powerline adapter from the lounge is a bit ugly but the only other option is to do some digging and run a cable"
    How is a powerline adaptor ugly. Its a small box plugged into the wall .
    You can get multiple powerline units to add to what you have (depends on brand & model)
    Default Re: Recommend a wireless access point or similar, wifi issues?

    You can get wireless EOP devices as 1101 Suggested ( cleaner/best option) You can also run ethernet Off them if you want.

    I'm doing the same thing for a customer as soon as stock comes back into the country, they have a "Man Cave" thats basically the Garage, but no way to get ethernet to it, so having to use a EOP with a Wireless option.

    Other wise you possibly could connect a actual Access point to the EOP, never tried this on a EOP, but I have have a POE access point, one of these ceiling mounted in the lounge via ethernet, https://www.tp-link.com/en/business-...unt-ap/eap115/ Apart from the damn thing being covered in fly gunk you wouldn't even know it was there, yet gives 100% signal.
