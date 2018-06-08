I have a few minor network issues that happen just often enough to be irritating but just infrequently enough for me to have just put up with them so far.
I'm thinking adding a couple of access points might sort it out and wondering if anyone can offer a good plug and play option I can just connect back to my router with minimal setup.
I'd also appreciate any tips to make my setup simpler or more reliable.
So what I have is this:
ONT ---> Huawei Router ---> 8 port switch ----> Dlink Powerline adapters ---> TPlink VDSL router reconfigured to be an access point in the shed.
It used to be that I mainly used cables and not much WiFi, but over the years more and more wifi devices have been added - laptop, phone, tablets, security cams, video doorbell, garage door opener, etc and maybe I'm wrong but I think overloading the wifi is responsible for occasionally losing all internet until I reset the router which used to be rock solid.
So these are my issues:
1. Occasionally I lose internet but the fibre link is still up, resetting the router fixes it. This happens only once in many months normally
2. Access to the internet gets dog slow and pages time out, resetting the TPLink router in the shed fixes it despite it only being an access point with a single device connected most of the time (Wifi garage door switch I control with Alexa)
3. Running a powerline adapter from the lounge is a bit ugly but the only other option is to do some digging and run a cable, or get a really grunty wifi signal that can pierce the skyline garage
I was hoping getting rid of the router in the shed and replacing it with an access point might fix issue 2. I was wondering if taking some or all of the wifi load off the main router would fix issue 1.
