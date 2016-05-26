Ive been having an issue with my PC buzzing and freezing.
The computer has
Asus TUF B360 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi Motherboard
3 Gighertz Intel Core i7-9700
2 x 8 Gig Ballistix DDR 4 RAM
Samsung SSD 970 EVO plus ITB drive (as C Drive)
2 x Hard Drives
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770
Windows 10 2004 but issue started before 2004 version installed.
650 watt power supply
No DVD drive
After a reboot the computer will often work normally for about an hour and then buzzing noise start and become progressively worse, rebooting will typically fix it again for a while.
Ive plugged another PC into the same connections and run it without any issues, suggesting it is inside the box.
Ive reinstalled windows and updated all drivers.
Ran the Samsung Magician and it says the SSD is fine.
Ran windows memory diagnostic on the RAM and no issues.
Checked all connections inside the case.
Any thoughts on what to try next?
Bookmarks