I want to be able to use Chromecast on my new laptop but it is not working the same way as on my old laptop.
On my old laptop there is a oblong symbol top right that I can click on to cast anything that is on the laptop page whatever that may be.
That oblong symbol is not there on my new laptop and it seems that the only thing I can cast is a video (for example) that has a cast symbol on the bottom right of the video.
There are some videos that do not have that cast symbol and so I cannot cast those videos.
What can I do to get that cast symbol at the top right of the Chrome page?
Your help is appreciated.
