Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:58 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    2,901

    Default Chromecast on my new laptop

    I want to be able to use Chromecast on my new laptop but it is not working the same way as on my old laptop.

    On my old laptop there is a oblong symbol top right that I can click on to cast anything that is on the laptop page whatever that may be.

    That oblong symbol is not there on my new laptop and it seems that the only thing I can cast is a video (for example) that has a cast symbol on the bottom right of the video.

    There are some videos that do not have that cast symbol and so I cannot cast those videos.

    What can I do to get that cast symbol at the top right of the Chrome page?

    Your help is appreciated.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:52 AM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,449

    Default Re: Chromecast on my new laptop

    Just looked on My chrome, no cast button showing but it was exactly where this article suggested https://support.google.com/chromecas.../6279412?hl=en
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:12 AM #3
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    2,901

    Default Re: Chromecast on my new laptop

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Just looked on My chrome, no cast button showing but it was exactly where this article suggested https://support.google.com/chromecas.../6279412?hl=en
    Thanks very much Wainui. I never would have thought of looking there. Just what I wanted. Much appreciated.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Chromecast
    By piroska in forum PressF1
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 01-05-2019, 12:05 PM
  2. Help with Chromecast
    By DakotaNZ in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 24-02-2019, 01:44 PM
  3. Chromecast?
    By DakotaNZ in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 22-07-2018, 10:14 AM
  4. Chromecast
    By ianhnz in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 12-04-2017, 07:15 PM
  5. Chromecast
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 03-11-2016, 05:41 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources