Thread: Slumlord

Slumlord

  Today, 08:23 AM
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,302

    The slumlord at back, after allowing the back section of his rental to grow fence high with weeds for ages has now dumped 2 huts on it.
    They are at right angles to each other, they almost touch.......
    So he has 3 now, one OK house and the 2 shacks.

    Oh joy, this is the one right up against our back fence.

    That was the moving process.
    Here is a detailed view of it:

    https://brittons.co.nz/houses-for-sale/hb405

    Be interesting to see if he actually insulates it...paints it, or anything. Highly unlikely....his side fence has disintegrated, boards fallen off, rot, patched with bits of tin...

    Even worse than that thing in our face now, is the thought of the sort of tenant he'll get........
  Today, 08:57 AM
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,620

    Perhaps a phone call to the City Council ?

    There is surely a ton of rules being broken, especially if he wants to rent it out
    has to be a certain distance from boundries/fence , does he have Planing Consents , Resource Consents ?
  Today, 10:17 AM
    dugimodo
    dugimodo is online now
    amateur expert dugimodo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Posts
    7,922

    Small sleepouts and garden sheds under 10m2 in most areas have to be their own height away from the boundary, anything larger needs building consent.
    There are also rules regarding shade angles on the boundary. You can get around these rules, but only with your neighbours consent generally.

    Really seems like your neighbour might be ignoring a few rules as 1101 suggested.
