Thread: Slumlord

The slumlord at back, after allowing the back section of his rental to grow fence high with weeds for ages has now dumped 2 huts on it.
They are at right angles to each other, they almost touch.......
So he has 3 now, one OK house and the 2 shacks.
Oh joy, this is the one right up against our back fence.
That was the moving process.
Here is a detailed view of it:
https://brittons.co.nz/houses-for-sale/hb405
Be interesting to see if he actually insulates it...paints it, or anything. Highly unlikely....his side fence has disintegrated, boards fallen off, rot, patched with bits of tin...
Even worse than that thing in our face now, is the thought of the sort of tenant he'll get........
