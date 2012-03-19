If I try to boot Powerdesk again, the number of task manager instances just keep rising. When I manually delete all instances in task manager I can boot Powerdesk again. Round and round
Any thoughts on this one please.
Thanks
FrogMan: half frog, half man; but which half?
generic things to try
see if theres an option 'close on exit ' or something similar
It sounds like closing isnt actually closing (much like Skype etc do)
have you updated to the latest version
Is it in the notification icons ( Bottom right) , if so open it from there instead.
If a program is this buggy (or is it a feature) , maybee look for something else .
