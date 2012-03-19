Results 1 to 2 of 2
  Today, 02:20 PM #1
    braindead
    Default Win 7 Powerdesk file manager persists in task manager after I close it.

    If I try to boot Powerdesk again, the number of task manager instances just keep rising. When I manually delete all instances in task manager I can boot Powerdesk again. Round and round

    Any thoughts on this one please.

    Thanks
  Today, 02:56 PM #2
    1101
    Default Re: Win 7 Powerdesk file manager persists in task manager after I close it.

    generic things to try

    see if theres an option 'close on exit ' or something similar
    It sounds like closing isnt actually closing (much like Skype etc do)

    have you updated to the latest version

    Is it in the notification icons ( Bottom right) , if so open it from there instead.

    If a program is this buggy (or is it a feature) , maybee look for something else .
