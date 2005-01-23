Nope don't want assistance.
Last time this happened Canon here said they could not look at it cause I didn't have "genuine" cartridges in it.
I took them all out, took it back but no...while I was arguing with the office lady the tech had a quick peek and found a tiny piece of paper in an awkward to get at spot. End of argument - and problem.
So this time I had it again.
I have found using double sided printing causes this on all sorts of printers but I prefer it so...
I got all the paper out, bu no still had error 5C01
Canons site has a long troubleshooter, align the guide, clean the encoder and so on, and I found a forum where someone said they had dismantled and done all sorts but no it persists. Canons reply was it stuffed it.
The tech last time, told me that too.....it can.
And one of my brothers printers had that issue, he got another.
But I like my printer and I believed none of it.
SO I took it apart. Bit of a PITA getting the outer casing off, I thought I'd missed a screw but it just has annoyingly hard to release clippy bits.
And lo!! Here was a tiny bit of paper tucked away at the far side, obviously upsetting some sensor or such.
I was tempted to leave the cover off, for next time, but didn't.
I do have 2 screws left over, I know where they go, can't be bothered, it's not essential...printer is happy again now, despite Canons dire warnings about don't touch that thing or this other thing. (I touched them all)
They just want you to buy another.
