  Today, 08:12 PM #1
    bk T
    Home phone - land line

    Anyone here still using home landline? I am.

    Considering very seriously to discontinue the landline as it's of not much use, these days.
  Today, 08:36 PM #2
    kenj
    Re: Home phone - land line

    I would get rid of the darn thing except SWMBO has a habit of talking on it for exorbitant lengths of time and a mobile plan would cost far more than the land-line does. She uses up our minutes on our mobiles just before roll-over date for national calls. Grrrr...

    Ken
  Today, 09:05 PM #3
    bk T
    Re: Home phone - land line

    Can always use WhatsApp, it's free video and audio calls.
