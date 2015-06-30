Anyone here still using home landline? I am.
Considering very seriously to discontinue the landline as it's of not much use, these days.
Anyone here still using home landline? I am.
Considering very seriously to discontinue the landline as it's of not much use, these days.
I would get rid of the darn thing except SWMBO has a habit of talking on it for exorbitant lengths of time and a mobile plan would cost far more than the land-line does. She uses up our minutes on our mobiles just before roll-over date for national calls. Grrrr...
Ken
Can always use WhatsApp, it's free video and audio calls.
Bookmarks