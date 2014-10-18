Here's a slightly odd one. Another of my tech-challenged friends (I seem to have sooo many) has a Brother multifunction inkjet printer. All of a sudden it has disappeared from Windows. You can select it as a printer when you want to print, but the output never appears on the printer. If you look at the windows status window it shows the output as "printing", and then disappears, but that is the last we see of it.
In Windows Settings/devices/printers and scanners, it doesn't show up on the list of printers. If you scan for printers it doesn't get found. If you install it manually it appears to go through the install process but still never appears in the list.
On the printer itself you can print a status report, and also do a copy and get output, so there is nothing wrong with the basic mechanics.
I've tried connecting the printer to another PC with a different cable and the same thing happens, which seems to point to a problem with the printer itself.
We've also done all the obvious things like powering off and on (both PC and printer), with no improvement.
I suspect it is going to be cheaper to buy a new printer than to try and get it fixed, but I wanted opinions on what might be happening and whether I've missed something obvious.
It just occurred to me that I/she hasn't tried to a scan with a command from Windows (rather than directly at the printer), so I'll get her to see if that does anything.
Other suggestions?
Bookmarks