  Today, 09:37 AM #1
    Bryan
    Problem loading win10 2004 update

    I have a PC of my son's that I wanted to upgrade to 2004. It is an Asus P5KPL-AM with a 775 socket 32bit. CPU - Intel Pentium. DDR2 4G. GPU Nividia GT430.

    I had 1703 on it and tried using a USB Media creation tool to do the upgrade. I had a few issues with that so did a rebuild going through all the upgrades (1803, 1903 and 1909). I had a good, operable system with 1909 but even so I did a HDD clean up, ran sfc/scannow and DISM /Online /CleanUp-Image /RestoreHealth both were clear.

    I then used the USB media creation tool to update to 2004. All went well until the end when I got a install fail. " Failed in SAFE_OS phase during INSTALL_UPDATES operation. Error coae is 0x800F0830-0x20003.

    Google has a lot of sites on this and it goes back over a number of Microsoft O/S but I can't find a definitive answer. Anyone got any ideas?
  Today, 09:49 AM #2
    linw
    Re: Problem loading win10 2004 update

    If MS hasn't offered the update it is risky forcing one as you have done.

    Neither of my two eligible computers has been offered the update so I am just going to wait on the assumption that there may be problems stopping the offer to upgrade.
  Today, 09:50 AM #3
    wainuitech
    Re: Problem loading win10 2004 update

    Could be corruption in the SoftwareDistribution folder, so you can try renaming it to SoftwareDistribution.old, its located in C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution\ ( you need to stop windows updates or start in safe mode to do anything with it.)

    Then again it could simply be the computer is not ready for it yet, if you run windows updates it may have a message there saying such, this is caused by to Quote MS
    there may be several reasons, including software incompatible with 2004, hardware without drivers for 2004 or incompatible with 2004
    Got a couple here like that.

    There are Known problems and one of those could be whats causing the stop of the upgrade.
