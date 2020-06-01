I have a PC of my son's that I wanted to upgrade to 2004. It is an Asus P5KPL-AM with a 775 socket 32bit. CPU - Intel Pentium. DDR2 4G. GPU Nividia GT430.
I had 1703 on it and tried using a USB Media creation tool to do the upgrade. I had a few issues with that so did a rebuild going through all the upgrades (1803, 1903 and 1909). I had a good, operable system with 1909 but even so I did a HDD clean up, ran sfc/scannow and DISM /Online /CleanUp-Image /RestoreHealth both were clear.
I then used the USB media creation tool to update to 2004. All went well until the end when I got a install fail. " Failed in SAFE_OS phase during INSTALL_UPDATES operation. Error coae is 0x800F0830-0x20003.
Google has a lot of sites on this and it goes back over a number of Microsoft O/S but I can't find a definitive answer. Anyone got any ideas?
Bookmarks