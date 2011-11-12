Looks like they wont be recovering any bodies from Pike River mine .
So $35MILLION to achieve NOTHING . It was used as a political football, get the families hopes up for nothing.
The families should have been told NO from day 1. Instead they kept being given false hopes.
They claim there are now looking for evidence . We all know why it blew , there have been admissions of unsafe work practices and high methane levels.
As to Blame: they all were to blame . Management, NZ Govt, Govt Departments, the Union that had received safety complaints , and sadly even the workers must take some blame as they knew it was unsafe .
When you are disabling gas alarms because of high methane levels....then everyone who knew is equally to blame .
Where was Peters, he wanted to be the first in.
I feel sorry for the families for being strung along all this time .
