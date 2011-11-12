Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 03:40 PM #1
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,604

    Default Pike River , $35Million to acheive nothing

    Looks like they wont be recovering any bodies from Pike River mine .
    So $35MILLION to achieve NOTHING . It was used as a political football, get the families hopes up for nothing.
    The families should have been told NO from day 1. Instead they kept being given false hopes.

    They claim there are now looking for evidence . We all know why it blew , there have been admissions of unsafe work practices and high methane levels.

    As to Blame: they all were to blame . Management, NZ Govt, Govt Departments, the Union that had received safety complaints , and sadly even the workers must take some blame as they knew it was unsafe .
    When you are disabling gas alarms because of high methane levels....then everyone who knew is equally to blame .

    Where was Peters, he wanted to be the first in.
    I feel sorry for the families for being strung along all this time .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:13 PM #2
    CliveM
    CliveM is online now
    Old guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    2,487

    Default Re: Pike River , $35Million to acheive nothing

    Just politicians playing politics and in the case of Little covering his rear end. A complete waste of time and money even half the families were against it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:22 PM #3
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,604

    Default Re: Pike River , $35Million to acheive nothing

    Quote Originally Posted by CliveM View Post
    Just politicians playing politics and in the case of Little covering his rear end. A complete waste of time and money even half the families were against it.
    A bit of history : are his hands are covered in the miners blood , I think so .
    He was in managemnt in the Trade Union that did nothing about safety concerns & then defended Pike management .

    https://nzagainstthecurrent.blogspot...ike-river.html
    " EPMU National secretary Andrew Little (now a Labour MP) told the New Zealand Herald on November 22 2010 that there was "nothing unusual about Pike River or this mine that we’ve been particularly concerned about".
    ...
    He told Close Up that underground mining was inherently unsafe and the risk of gas explosions, particularly on the West Coast, was high.
    ...
    While the industry was aware of the risks and took the necessary precautions, unfortunately these kinds of incidents still happened, he argued.
    ...
    On November 26, 2010 the Dominion Post ran an article that denounced 'wild' rumours that the mine was not safe. It declared that "Any suggestion of obvious or known safety lapses does not find traction with unionised staff or union leader Andrew Little." "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:27 PM #4
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,604

    Default Re: Pike River , $35Million to acheive nothing

    They all knew it was unsafe . No point looking for scapegoats to blame , or 'looking for evidence' now.
    Unfortunately, the families of the miners need to accept the miners knew it was unsafe . They choose to keep working there . Harsh but true .

    " an Australian gas drainage engineer, who wished to remain anonymous because he feared 'recriminations', said he visited Pike River in 2009 and observed that its operating standards were "extremely poor".

    He said that he had been told by miners that the mine was flooded with methane gas about three weeks before the first explosion.

    He said miners had bored through 'high flow methane holes' without any risk assessment conducted or procedure on how to manage gas flow from the hole in place. He was critical that PRC has not yet implemented a gas drainage drilling regime that could relieve the pressure when there was a build up of gas by drilling a hole in the coal seam.

    The New Zealand Herald, also in November 2010, quoted Gerry Morris of Greymouth, a former writer for Coal magazine, who said he had heard regularly from contractors at the mine "over the last two or three years that this mine is unsafe, there’s far too much gas, there’s going to be a disaster here one day". "
    Last edited by 1101; Today at 04:30 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Three Pike river Parties charged over Pike River Mine.
    By Snorkbox in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 77
    Last Post: 12-11-2011, 11:37 AM
  2. Pike River Mine Re-entry
    By Iantech in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 29-06-2011, 12:57 PM
  3. Pike River open cast mining ?
    By Digby in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 32
    Last Post: 07-02-2011, 09:53 PM
  4. Pike River Coal Mine
    By Digby in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 377
    Last Post: 01-12-2010, 09:33 PM
  5. Pike River response - Miners Named
    By coldfront in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 22-11-2010, 04:39 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources