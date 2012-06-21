Thread: Grammar Update

Everyone can use a little grammar update now and then so here's yours for today... enjoy!
Is it "complete", "finished" or "completely finished?
No English dictionary has been able to adequately explain the difference between these two words - "Complete" or "Finished.
In a recent linguistic competition held in London and attended by, supposedly, the best in the world, Samdar Balgobin, a Guyanese man, was the clear winner with a standing ovation which lasted over 5 minutes.
The final question was: 'How do you explain the difference between COMPLETE and FINISHED in a way that is easy to understand? Some people say there is no difference between COMPLETE and FINISHED.
Here is his astute answer:
"When you marry the right woman, you are COMPLETE. When you marry the wrong woman, you are FINISHED. And when the right one catches you with the wrong one, you are COMPLETELY FINISHED!
He won a trip around the world and a case of 25 year old Scotch!
