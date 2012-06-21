Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Grammar Update

  1. Today, 09:38 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    2,892

    Default Grammar Update

    Everyone can use a little grammar update now and then so here's yours for today... enjoy!



    Is it "complete", "finished" or "completely finished?

    No English dictionary has been able to adequately explain the difference between these two words - "Complete" or "Finished.

    In a recent linguistic competition held in London and attended by, supposedly, the best in the world, Samdar Balgobin, a Guyanese man, was the clear winner with a standing ovation which lasted over 5 minutes.

    The final question was: 'How do you explain the difference between COMPLETE and FINISHED in a way that is easy to understand? Some people say there is no difference between COMPLETE and FINISHED.

    Here is his astute answer:

    "When you marry the right woman, you are COMPLETE. When you marry the wrong woman, you are FINISHED. And when the right one catches you with the wrong one, you are COMPLETELY FINISHED!

    He won a trip around the world and a case of 25 year old Scotch!
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:52 AM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,595

    Default Re: Grammar Update

    "completely finished”
    Either you are finished or you arn't .
    Its like being completely dead (or alive)

    finished = completed , so 'completely finished' is like saying "Im finished finished" or "Im completely completed" :-)
    Im calling the English Language police , you have been reported :-)
    This grammar update is now finished completely .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:11 AM #3
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    2,892

    Default Re: Grammar Update

    There was no need to call the English language police. It wasn't that bad.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. NZ Grammar - Use of the 'Full Stop'
    By Strommer in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 21-06-2012, 08:50 AM
  2. Grammar Corrections.
    By Ninjabear in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 02-09-2007, 10:06 PM
  3. The grammar thread
    By roddy_boy in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 38
    Last Post: 23-05-2007, 04:41 PM
  4. Grammar
    By Greven in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 26-10-2005, 08:22 AM
  5. The 'which' 'that' grammar controversy
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 19-06-2001, 12:09 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources